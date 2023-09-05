One Poem by Danusha Laméris

Working in the Garden,

I Think of My Son

Who is nothing, now, but a few fistfuls of ash. Not even that, since ash

dissolves and is taken into the bodies of plants, or swept into the air

on the wind. He’s so very fine he slips undetected

through a whale’s baleen, or a beetle’s gullet. He can even rise

through a stalk of grass with the upward pull of phloem,

in these first green days of spring. He has no use, now, for the soft

black hair through which I would run a slender comb,

nor for his oddly shaped thumbs. Nor anything in this world.

Though the things of the world may have use of him,

his molecules filtering through them—carbon, oxygen, nitrogen,

a whisper of hydrogen—the modest building blocks of life,

quietly, and without announcement.