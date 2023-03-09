This excerpt of Cascadia Field Guide: Art | Ecology | Poetry , edited by Elizabeth Bradfield, CMarie Fuhrman, and Derek Sheffield, is reprinted by permission of the author and the publisher, Mountaineers Books Have you ever been so filled up with the wonder of a place that it wants to spill out as a song? Well, here is the songbook. I imagine walking through a forest and pausing to read these illuminating pages aloud to a listening cedar or a dipper. There are field guides that help us to see, and to name, and to know; Cascadia Field Guide does all of that and more. This is a guide to relationship, a gift in reciprocity for the gifts of the land.

Cryptobiotic Soil

There are many reasons to tread with care in the Shrub-steppe. One of them is Cryptobiotic Soil, whose name means “hidden life.” If you are lucky enough to encounter this being, which is typically darker than the surrounding soil and bumpy looking, kneel for a close look and imagine the wonder of seeing a thousand-year-old Sitka Spruce in Cascadia’s Temperate Rainforest. This elder being you are in the company of might be five times as ancient. Maybe more.

Cryptobiotic Soil, also known as Cryptogamic Crust and Biological Soil Crust, is as vulnerable as they are venerable. One errant foot- or hoof-step may take a century to repair. A special collective of lichens, cyanobacteria, mosses, fungi, and algae, Cryptobiotic Crust is vitally important in that they add nutrients to the soil and protect it from erosion. Imagine what all that prairie wind would do were it not for the anchoring grace of this being.

Cryptobiotic Sonnet

The ashes of my beloved tasted like nothing

and swallowing them didn’t bring him back.

They still feel warm, my mother said, as we fed him to the river.

He and I were pregnant then, but I bled the unknowable into soil.

There were no songs. I often walk the desert looking

for proof of my ancestors. I once found a Clovis point

unbroken by years, cattle hooves, or floods, an icicle

with an amber heart and tip dipped in blood.

I felt only its primeval edge when I pressed it to my tongue.

I buried the artifice in soil whose name means hidden life.

An ancient skin which binds together the dead

in layers to hold new lives. I’ll be dead

before the scar I made heals by the beautiful work of rot,

which I carry now beneath my fingernails like ten black and waning moons.