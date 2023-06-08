Two Poems by Christopher Citro

Birds Come in Two Basic Sizes

This summer passing away today.

I must have done something wrong,

the last time I held an animal

small enough to fit my palm and

let it slip away, beyond my ability

to remember. I’m like one of those

robots you used to see on TV

who fail at some adventure and

back into a corner to dismantle itself.

There’s just a head slumped to one side

on a pile of shiny tubes and wires.

If someone were to come along

and believe in me again, I might

wake, wrench myself back together,

and cheep, What’s next, chief?

Cold air has crept in among our lives.

The sky, when we remember to look,

full of quivering strings pulled southward.

Up close you see individual feathers.

I saw one once wattling in a crowd,

with its long neck bent out of shape.

He was moving with the others as if

he didn’t even know. He’d gone

though some adventure in his past. And

when the trouble ended he kept moving.

Fungus Beneath the Bark, Oil

Sunlight invisible until it lands on your teeth.

One root easy to yank. Another leads to a box elder.

Clouds, like they’ve been punched, over the golden pines.

I burn handwritten notes I’ve saved, once, maybe twice a year.

When I reach for you and you reach back.

One wet blueberry dropping from your mouth to mine.

Powder become stone become powder.

Listening to someone sweeping their floor over the phone.

Inside me: bird shells, saffron bulgur, a handful of steel marbles.

I see the water from here. It’s slate blue out there.

All those wet angry heads. Let’s fly together.

Bean tendrils finding the trellis.

It’s awful quiet since you went away in my brain.

Discoveries today: mint mouth, socks inside out, try not to think.

A finite number of fairy tales. That’s a lie. You can relax.

On some section of ocean, where no eyes rest, something’s floating.