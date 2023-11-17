One Poem by Camille Newsom

Duplex II

inspired by Jericho Brown





When the crescent moon holds the sky with a spoon

all the shapes stumble.

All the shapes stumble when we sleep

like animals known only by tracks and traces.

The animals known only by tracks and traces

know you didn’t choose to pierce this world. You’re here.

You’re here probing the sounds of gardens in the rain,

binging the mind’s appetite, spying the pigeons dressed in purple.

The pigeon dressed with purple wings

curls ribbon on a present lodged in flower petals.

In the center of the flower

are all the things you didn’t know you love.

I didn’t know I loved snow—frosty and sharp—even when peed on

by babies and puppies strolling at dusk.

Babies and puppies stir at dusk

when the crescent moon holds the sky with a spoon.

The crescent moon holds the sky with a spoon

cupping you and everything else.