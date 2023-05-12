One Poem by Anna Laura Reeve

Boxelder Season in the Tennessee Valley



Jesus It’s Palm Sunday, and the Spanish bluebells

stand so tall and straight a bluebird perches there

in the pine watches dives for an insect

returns To my right unlentlike pink azaleas

glow like drag extravagant plush lips pouting I

can hardly look at that ease of being A friend sends a poem,

a podcast a song— I startle horrors what if

I break Boxelder inflorescence drops, like

tassel earrings like tasseled pasties like joy

I pick them up to study for a moment in a gloved hand

Certainly the fringed daisy fleabane just lifting

its pink lashes will be the same Certainly the bluebird

chicks we’ll hear soon, as the fatherbird lands with three worms

streaming down his chin and, as I’m on the subject

this boxwood— how many times I’ve tried

to kill it it keeps doing this it keeps living