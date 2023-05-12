Bluebird with insect in beak
Poetry
·1 min read

One Poem by Anna Laura Reeve

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Boxelder Season in the Tennessee Valley

  Jesus                       It’s Palm Sunday,     and the Spanish bluebells
stand   so tall and  straight                             a bluebird  perches there
  in the pine                  watches                         dives   for an  insect
returns                                       To my right   unlentlike pink azaleas
glow               like drag          extravagant plush lips    pouting         I
   can hardly look at that   ease of being           A friend sends a poem,
 a podcast         a song—         I startle            horrors          what if
I break                               Boxelder  inflorescence           drops, like
    tassel earrings                  like tasseled pasties                   like  joy
 I pick them up    to study      for a moment              in a gloved  hand
Certainly           the  fringed  daisy fleabane                    just  lifting
  its pink lashes     will be  the same                Certainly the bluebird
chicks we’ll hear soon,     as the fatherbird  lands   with three worms
   streaming   down his chin                  and,    as I’m on the subject
 this  boxwood—                                       how many times  I’ve tried
to  kill it                         it keeps doing this                it keeps living

 

 

 

Anna Laura ReeveAnna Laura Reeve is a poet living, gardening, and getting into tarot near the Tennessee Overhill region, historic land of the Eastern Cherokee. Previous work of hers has appeared or is forthcoming in Beloit Poetry Journal, Rust + Moth, Fourteen Hills, and others. Her first poetry collection is Reaching the Shore of the Sea of Fertility, published in 2023 by Belle Point Press. Read more: www.annalaurareeve.com.

Header photo by PhotosByLarissaB, courtesy Shutterstock.

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2023 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Next
Sweetwater Spectrum Community

Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, art, commentary, and design since 1998.