This excerpt of Cascadia Field Guide: Art | Ecology | Poetry , edited by Elizabeth Bradfield, CMarie Fuhrman, and Derek Sheffield, is reprinted by permission of the author and the publisher, Mountaineers Books Have you ever been so filled up with the wonder of a place that it wants to spill out as a song? Well, here is the songbook. I imagine walking through a forest and pausing to read these illuminating pages aloud to a listening cedar or a dipper. There are field guides that help us to see, and to name, and to know; Cascadia Field Guide does all of that and more. This is a guide to relationship, a gift in reciprocity for the gifts of the land.

– Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of Braiding Sweetgrass Learn more and purchase the book.

Tufted Puffin

(Fratercula cirrhata)

Puffin. Tufted Puffin! This gorgeous, orange-footed, hatchet-billed, chunky-bodied bird captivates nearly everyone who sees them. A charismatic member of the alcid family (which includes murres, guillemots, and murrelets), Puffin is, let’s admit it, a showstopper.

In Cascadia, both Horned and Tufted Puffin thrive and breed; Tufted Puffin is the larger of the two, the one with a dark chest. In winter, Tufted Puffin is subdued, but come breeding, both males and females go wild! Sun-yellow feathers trail from their brows like bicycle streamers, their cheeks flash bright white, and a green-yellow sheath bulks up their already impressive bill. The annually shed sheaths of Puffin bills (as well as the bills themselves) are an important element of blankets, rattles, and other traditional regalia in Cascadia.

Tufted Puffin thrives at sea, spending most of the year offshore and only coming ashore in the breeding season to nest. You can find Tufted Puffin from the Aleutian Islands to Southern California. Like many oceanic birds, Puffin is long-lived (over twenty years), maintains long-term pair bonds (the same couple comes together, often in the same exact spot, year after year to breed), and shares parenting duties (both male and female incubate, brood, and feed their chicks). Tufted Puffin digs a deep burrow for a nest and lays only one egg a year (many songbirds lay multiple eggs multiple times a year). Puffin parents spend considerable time and energy getting their single chick ready for fledging, putting all their eggs, so to speak, in one annual basket.

When a Puffin chick fledges, they do so decisively: they flap off to sea and won’t come back to land for three to four years, when they themselves are ready to breed. Imagine launching yourself from a cozy burrow into the unfamiliar air and sea with no training, no guiding hand. Then you fly and dive, foraging in wild waters until, years later, you are ready to return to a spot you only knew for a couple of months in your chick-hood and find a mate to pair with for the rest of your life.

Birdwatching

after talking to my

bright-eyed-hoodied

children about flight

two chesty crests

beak: one. by. one by. one.

(puffins)

roosting (safely)

below my caged window

mother puffin masked

like the superhero

they once knew her (to be)

how mother puffin leapt off

the page & spun (puffins)

tales of the days work

& mother puffin a bird with

slow moving eyes

feather to stay alive

(puffins)

each sing

a bright orange

one popsicle & one sunset

watch them soar

from mothers puffinry

an extended lifespan

& hope

when (puffins) return

all three still squawking