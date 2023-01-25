One Poem by Alice White

Violet



It was easier for my three sisters,

dipping bare hands and splattering colors

across the white walls. My mother nudged me—

Go ahead, honey! Go wild! But this was

our room: we had to live in it. And art

was never easy. Not at eleven,

when paint felt like forever. Even now

I can see the deep violet fireworks

my mother flung onto the walls when I

proved too hesitant, so heavy they dripped

slowly in the dark that night while we slept.

Later she snuffed each one out with white paint

but my fingertips found them—there, still there—

like braille. A message I feel but can’t read.