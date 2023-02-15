Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series



World Whale Day is the third Sunday in February, so this year it falls on the 19th. I know I can’t be the only one who thinks this isn’t enough, that this is absurd: just one out of 365 days—a single calendar box—and that’s it for the blues and bowheads and humpbacks and grays? I mean, what are we even doing here?

This poem won’t add another day for them, I know. But I’m offering it anyway. And maybe in this shortest month of the year, we might think a few times about whales.

The Submariner’s Story

For starters, you say it “submareener,”

not the English way. Like what,

because they had Shakespeare

now it’s, “Al-you-mini-oom biscuit save the Queen?”…

not as long as she’s the captain. And second,

and this is what matters: Think like a whale:

All the fathoms and distance.

All the seafloor mountains snowless.

All the cuttlefish shifting

like kaleidoscopes of light,

these lightshows

with poisonous beaks,

these beaks

that’ll cut through crabs.

All this blue—

where all sounds elongate—

is your home.

So there’s nothing to miss here.

That’s something the whales know already, of course,

and one day the linguists will prove it.

They’ll translate their singing,

and the chorus will be, “It’s our home.”