Submit Your Poetry Manuscript September 15 – November 15 for Sowell Emerging Writers Prize

Announcing the 2nd Annual Sowell Emerging Writers Prize. This year, we are accepting full poetry manuscripts.



The Sowell Collection at Texas Tech University, in partnership with Terrain.org and Texas Tech University Press, invites book-length manuscript submissions of poetry in English on themes about and related to the natural world by writers who have published no more than one book in any genre.

We are especially interested in submissions that explore the relationship between human communities and nature and may be informed by scientific inquiry and/or personal experience.

The Sowell Emerging Writers Prize will accept submissions in nonfiction, poetry, and fiction on a rotational basis and in that order: poetry in 2023, fiction in 2024, nonfiction in 2025, and so on.

The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community and the Natural World at Texas Tech University holds the personal and professional papers of prominent American writers on the natural world. The Sowell Collection was established in 2001 when it acquired the papers of National Book Award–winning writer Barry Lopez. Since then, the Collection has acquired the papers of some thirty American writers including Rick Bass, David James Duncan, Gretel Ehrlich, William Kittredge, J. Drew Lanham, Bill McKibben, Susan Brind Morrow, Gary Nabhan, Robert Michael Pyle, David Quammen, Pattiann Rogers, and others.

Submission Details

Submissions open on Terrain.org’s Submittable portal: September 15

Deadline for submissions: November 15

Manuscripts should be at least 48 pages (i.e., book length and not a chapbook)

The winner will receive book publication by Texas Tech University Press and a $1,000 honorarium

The reading fee is $25

Five finalists will be announced in January 2024, and the winner will be announced by the end of February

Simultaneous submissions are acceptable. Please withdraw your manuscript promptly if it is accepted elsewhere for publication.

Include a bio of fewer than 100 words in your cover letter. Do not include your name on the title page or in the header or footer of the manuscript.

The Sowell Emerging Writers Prize encourages underrepresented voices to submit their work for consideration.

Congratulations to Kate Neville, whose nonfiction manuscript Going to Seed won the inaugural Sowell Emerging Writers Prize. Publication is scheduled for spring 2024.