Lilly’s Bird Bingo

is the author of four novels and eight books of poetry. His awards include the Balch Prize, the Fineline Prize, the Medwick Award, the NC Book Award, three Pushcart Prizes, and two inclusions in Best American Poetry. In 2021, he judged the National Book Award in Fiction; he’s currently judging the PEN/Faulkner Award in Fiction. He holds the Houchens Chair in English at Davidson College.

Header photo by COULANGES, courtesy Shutterstock.