Lilly’s Bird Bingo

|No,
you are
|
The egg Lilly
had to carry
for Health
Class last year
|When Sophia
laughed Dr.
Pepper out her
nose
|What’s the
bird the other
birds hate?
|Bird school,
bird parents,
bird boys, bird
hair, bird hips
|Shit on
Dad’s bike
helmet
|When Lilly
and Sophia
got high and
made Tweet
jokes and
flapped their
arms
|11th grade’s a
prison
|Owl
silhouette on
the sliding
glass door
|The dead bird
Lilly kept
in the
Forever 21
shopping bag
|Sophia won’t
get the dodo
tattoo too
|Lilly wants
hollow bones
|
Love, love,
the flock and
swoop at dusk
above the
strip mall
|What’s it
called if you
don’t eat
birds?
|Horny-thol-
ogy, hahaha
|
Is it better to
have been a
bird in a
previous life…
|It’s just a
thing, so
shut-up
|Shocker:
birds smell
|What’s
Sophia’s
problem?
|Dreams
are birds
|
At Lew’s
party, Lilly
Sharpies
feathers on
her arms
|Pecking
=
boring
|Sophie’s beady
bird eyes
when she’s mad
|… or to be a
bird in the
next life?
Alan Michael Parker is the author of four novels and eight books of poetry. His awards include the Balch Prize, the Fineline Prize, the Medwick Award, the NC Book Award, three Pushcart Prizes, and two inclusions in Best American Poetry. In 2021, he judged the National Book Award in Fiction; he’s currently judging the PEN/Faulkner Award in Fiction. He holds the Houchens Chair in English at Davidson College.
Header photo by COULANGES, courtesy Shutterstock.