Read Poem

Circumambulation of Mt. Tamalpais

By Forrest Gander



maculas of light fallen weightless from

pores in the canopy our senses

part of the wheeling life around us and through

an undergrowth stoked with the unseen

go the reverberations of our steps

as we hike upward mist holds

the butterscotch taste of Jeffrey pine

to the air until we reach a serpentine

barren, redbud lilac and open sky, a crust

of frost on low-lying clumps of manzanita

at Redwood Creek, two

tandem runners cross

a wooden bridge over

the stream ahead of us the raspy

check check check of a scrub jay

hewing to the Dipsea path while

a plane’s slow groan diminishes bayward,

my sweat-wet shirt going cool

around my torso as another runner

goes by, his cocked arms held too high

Cardiac Hill’s granite boulders appear

freshly sheared Look, you say,

I can see the Farallon Islands there

to the south over those long-backed hills

one behind another a crow honks

the moon still up over Douglas

firs on the climb to Rock Spring yellow

jackets and Painted Lady butterflies

settle on the path where some under-

ground trickle moistens the soil

I predict you’ll keep to the shade of

the laurels to nibble your

three-anchovy-slices-over-cheese

sandwich while I sprawl on a boulder

in full sun sucking a pear

the frass of caterpillars tinkles onto beds of dry

leaves under the oak where a hawk alights

with its retinue of raging crows we are prey to the ache

of not knowing what will be revealed as

the world lunges forward to introduce itself

clusters of tiny green dots, bitter oyster,

line the black stick held in your hand, weak

trees leaning into us as if we were part

of the wet dark that sustains their roots

under dead leaves and that Armillaria

since honey mushrooms suck from

the soil chemicals that trigger a tree’s

defences, they leech the tree’s sap

undetected all the while secreting toxins

to stave off competing species

but in the inseparable

genetic mosaic of their thin

root filaments the identity

of any singular species blurs among inter-

active populations, twice alive

near the summit, a gleaming

slickensides outcrop

sanctifies the path winding

through a precinct of greenschists

whose lethal minerals sterilize the ground

the hum of some large insect

Immelmanning around

our heads calls to mind,

you tell me, the low drone

of a Buddhist chant

but now we really hear chanting

we can’t decode —Don’t

be so rational—a congregate speech

from the redtrembling sprigs, a

vascular language prior to our

breathed language, corporeal, chemical,

drawing our sound into its harmonic, tuning

us to what we’ve not yet seen, the surround

calling us, theory-less, toward an inference

of horizontal connections there at

ground level, an incantation in-

dependent (of us) but detectable, consummate

always resistant (to us) but inciting

our recognition of what it might mean

to be here— among others human and not—

here, home, where ours is another of the small

voices taking us over, over ourselves

over into the nothing-between, the out

of sight of ourselves, a litany from

spore-bearing mouths as

hyphae stretch their long necks

and open their throats opening

a link between systems

a supersaturation of syntax

an arousal even as slow-

rolling walls of high-decibel

sonar blow out the ears of whales and

fires burn uncontrolled and

slurry pits leak into the creek, etc.

etc., femicides, war, righteous

insistence and still

and still the lived sensation fits

into the living sensorium, can’t

you hear?—Don’t be so

rational—the world inhale?—hear

the call from elsewhere which

is just where we are, no, even

closer, inside us inside the blood-

pulse of our bodies, the bristle of

our mosses, the embrace—, and exhale