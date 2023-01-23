Appalachian Narratives: Dreamscapes

Offered as a type of prayer, this series comes from a devotion of restless searching.

Introduction



I

n the rural mountains of northeast Appalachia, I tend a homestead rooted in sustainability and hold a painting practice that depicts my country narratives. Working from direct observation, I explore my surroundings through visionary projections that utilize traditional painting methods. Fibrous surfaces turn into earthbound dreamscapes inspired by raw resources found in nature. Wandering figures and animals emerge from thick impasto oil paint, leaving a residue of the wild, domestic, and spiritual scenes that weave my life.

Ironing out fresh linen, cooking deer hide glue, and grinding earth pigments are some of the many traditional painting methods that marry both domestic and creative disciplines. Inspired by my mother’s wool embroidery, brushstrokes begin to mirror the craft of needlepoint that was handed down through generational lessons. Supple linens begin to peek through paint as a homage to these textiles, while opaque distemper grounds offer stable drawing foundations. These surfaces contain raw pigment, including Pennsylvania red clay and glue from the hides of animals butchered by my family. Through this harvesting I am able to record the layers of my life in material and steward traditional living and painting practices.

Offered as a type of prayer, this series comes from a devotion of restless searching. Repetitive brushstrokes become a kind of meditation, one that breaks open ground and peels back pastoral veils. Imaginative spaces explore the spatial and temporal dimensions of the human spirit contained within a multilayered ecosystem. Moving through these visceral colors our experiences become saturated with impermanence and the vibrancy of changing seasons. With this, I aim to honor the substances that nourish our places of creation, the ones we sow by our feet, cultivate in hand, and grow all around us.

ARTerrain Gallery by Bethann Parker

Appalachian Narratives: Dreamscapes



Solomon’s Nectar

Oil on panel, 12” x 16” (2022)

Fountainhead

Oil on linen, 8” x 10” (2022)

Forming Clay Urns

Oil on panel, 12” x16” (2022)

The Race

Oil, marble, raw pigment, paper, wood on panel 12” x 15” (2021)

Break Into Blossom

Oil on linen, 8” x 10” (2022)

Air Pressure

Oil on canvas, 16” x 20” (2019)

Tongue-Tied in a Haycock

Oil on canvas, 10” x 10” (2021)

Dream of a Starry Canopy

Distemper, marble, beads on canvas, 24” x 30” (2021)

Garden Woodwinds

Oil on linen, 16” x 20” (2019)

Open Pasture Gates

Oil on canvas, 10” x 10” (2021)

Christ Watering the Drought

Oil on canvas, 30” x 40” (2021)

For the Year 2021

Oil on panel, 12” x 14” (2021)

The Cathedral of Pastures

Oil on canvas, 36” x 48” (2021)

Float On

Oil on canvas, 10” x 10” (2019)

Baptism

Oil on canvas, 8” x 10” (2021)

Ship Out to Sea

Oil on linen, 16” x 20” (2020)

House with Light Erosion

Oil on linen, 16” x 20” (2020)

Augury for the Blue Hour

Oil on linen, 16” x 20” (2021)

Eclipse

Oil and crayon on panel, 10” x 16” (2021)

Budding Cathedral

Oil and marble on canvas, 8” x 10” (2021)

About the Artist

Bethann Parker, who lives and works in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, received a BFA and Certificate of Fine Art from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and a Certificate from the Barnes Foundation. She is the recipient of a grant from the Kittredge Fund, the Fred and Naomi Hazel Art Scholarship, and the Richard C. von Hess Travel Scholarship, and was twice awarded a Venture Fund Grant for large project proposals. Her work has been featured in The New York Times and Voice of America.

Find more of Bethann Parker’s work at bethannparker.com.

All images courtesy Bethann Parker.