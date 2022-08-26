Two Poems by William O’Daly

Origin

Long ago you and I struggled to be born

among the standing stones,

underground fire, mineral rain,

furrows of imagination yellowed by the sun.

Our immobile blood burned blue

even as the wind shaped

our serene incarnation. We deciphered

the doors of the earth, found the one to open

on who we would become.

Our still-closed eyes strived to name oneness,

to behold the mystery of our bodies

falling in a rage of flame, in the rhythms

and textures of our appetites. We tuned ourselves

to sow and reap, shepherd and slaughter,

to be true to many selves

and the singularity

from which we came.

Forging weapons that turn night to day

we meditated on the clouds

littered with the psalms of migrating birds.

We mourned the wild horses,

the range stripped of native forage.

The prayer wheel spun us at our core

as we labored to learn that how

we live is what we leave behind.

Returning to the solace of not seeking,

we need no face or syllable or seed,

as we come to know in our hearts

what we cannot know any other way.

Afterlife

Seven petals, seven seas,

seven words like moths

wet with night—

we share everything.

Obscured by the living rain,

leaves gather what we make

of the yellow bells at dawn—

the horizon rings us

plural again.

Seven clouds oblivious

to seven cathedrals of the sun—

we strike an accord,

you and me, with the scent

of orchid, shattered beauty

discovered in nearby nebulae.

We ravel together, every day ringing

in seven songs

without names.