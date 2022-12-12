One Poem by William Fargason

Against Tradition



each day I know if I do not kiss

the dirt after walking on it I become

my father am I I am my father

I am my father’s son he sits in a chair

by the lake in front of his house

watching the water gather the dark

and I know there is no sadness

like his sadness he lets it turn to anger

a rock he ties to his neck his mouth

full of dirt a gift from his own father

who taught him his temper like

a wildfire father I do not turn into

your driveway tonight I watch

my headlights cut the dark like water