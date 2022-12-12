House on lake at night
One Poem by William Fargason

Against Tradition

each day I know       if I do not kiss
the dirt after walking on it       I become
my father     am I       I am my father
I am my father’s son      he sits in a chair

by the lake       in front of his house
watching the water       gather the dark
and I know        there is no sadness
like his sadness       he lets it turn to anger

a rock he ties to his neck       his mouth
full of dirt       a gift from his own father
who taught him his temper like
a wildfire       father I do not turn into

your driveway tonight       I watch
my headlights       cut the dark like water

 

    

   

William FargasonWilliam Fargason is the author of Love Song to the Demon-Possessed Pigs of Gadara (University of Iowa Press, 2020). His poetry has appeared in Ploughshares, The Threepenny Review, Prairie Schooner, New England Review, The Cincinnati Review, Narrative, and elsewhere. His nonfiction has appeared in Brevity, The Offing, and elsewhere. He has an MFA in poetry from the University of Maryland and a Ph.D. in poetry from Florida State University. He lives with himself in Towson, Maryland.

