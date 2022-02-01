One Poem by Sharon Hashimoto

Three Questions on Re-Entry at the Canadian Border

Where is home?

Dawn begins with the skylight—

thin rays widening into day—

a bedspread of yellow slowly warming

our cheeks and foreheads. Awake,

who wouldn’t chase the sun

through windows east to west

like the flicker arrowing its flight

back to the nest. Lives past

that brief noon day arc, our backs

and bones settle into rocking

as we slide between past and present,

of what’s old, what’s new, what’s hot or cold

but stopping at Now

like the hiss of steam.



What is the purpose of your visit?

Blooddrops from a god’s spear

formed islands. Scattered hilltops rose

out of the sea, their cliffs one-colored

barnacles. How the wave patterns crash

and overlap, then the eruption in pitch,

roll, and yaw. Darker the blue, the deeper.

No one knows how whitecaps

of foam are ferried forward,

each path salted with brine.



Do you have anything to declare?

Sea wind blew our hair

into streamers as we searched tidepools

for chitons and the orange-red

of nudibranches. How we stood, stooped

on that uneven ground, shoes clattering

among the rounded rocks and slashed basalt.

My tangled white and black strands

were whips of time, lashing

crow lines about my eyes, blurring

what there was to see. We failed

in our goal to bring back nothing.