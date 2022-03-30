Three Poems by Rose Strode

The Razorbill Voices an Objection to the Name “Razorbill”

You use that name though it makes no sense. How,

exactly, is my bill like a razor? It’s just not

that sharp, but then, I suppose, neither are you, who never

ask yourself what the thing you’re saying means.

Maybe a mouth that doesn’t have a beak

should not try to speak for me

or name me. Maybe a species that wiped out the auk

has no business appointing itself namer of the birds.

We have not tried to name you,

although your presence evokes a cry

you might perceive to be your name, an utterance

which you could translate, loosely, as Run

for your life! But that sound is changing,

just as the manner of the death you bring has changed. And you

who seek, through the effort of this poem, to reflect

the nature of names—yes, you,

using them, embed them

deeper in the rock of the world, thread

the ocean with nets of nomenclature. You

are doing this

right now.

The Razorbill Attempts to Explain the Limitations of Names



Among ourselves we have no names. Naming implies

a kind of possession and we

own nothing, not even our lives, which we trust

to the sea and the sky and the rock

and each other. To call my mate, I give voice

to the sound of longing that inhabits me, which also

inhabits her. If I had to give this moment a name I would call

She who flies to me over the many-colored ocean

and brings me back to myself. But she would be here

by then, her name changing like the light on the sea, as she

is changing as she places her bill

against mine, as against hers I place my bill

and that moment I could call the sun is born

in my heart and returns to the sky. Imagine

the love of your life touching the corner of your mouth

and the flush of heat that spreads across your face beneath

your feathers. What name

do you give that? That is our name.

The Roseate Spoonbill Attempts

to Fit In

White ibis gather on the bank to nibble clean their feathers with down-curved beaks precise as polished coral forceps. They nip and cast away any feather that sticks out, zip their plumage smooth and water-proof. Every bird is seamless.



The roseate spoonbill saunters up: pink gawp knee-deep in ibis, describable only through contrast. His walk cautious as a cowboy in stiff chaps. His balding head, a tide-lined lichen-colored beach. His beak, a shoehorn pranked on his face. Clear eye, a cloudy sky seen through a drop of water. His audacious pink the pink of a new rose, his ruffled feathers the rose unfolding, his bloom renewed each day like the sun.



His onlyness makes the flock retract. They cast themselves into the sky, flap and glide to the farther side of the water, their abandoned feathers curved as empty shells.



Oh geek of the pond, oh meek-eyed hanger-on, oh gentle monster of incompatible beauties frankensteined together, oh patron saint of the socially bewildered: hear my prayer, which is roseate and hopeful as you are, yet means no more than someone else’s feather found, a plume whose color fades the moment it is cast away.