Video Poem by Rebecca A. Durham

Nor Could the Sun

after Archibald MacLeish “Einstein”

                        — tones equidistant, fervent
                            sweet music make

but it seems assured
she ends
her hands,                                            which are decorticate
                        disintegrate
                                                for suddenly she feels—
a sleep-wake drift spate
            cognate
whence                        she knows
each calyx
                        undifferentiated
                                                            outstretched on the earth
she puts out leaves
                        and although they seize

                                                            integrated electron furls
—but the sepals
                        [vitreous chimes]

            when in a moment she occupies—

—but the sepals
                                                petals   fugue-fused—
now no            words
                                    [overflow]

she lies upon her bed
                                                            atomic
she can count the first   
sharp glimmer

if they will not speak—
                                                basalt torrents rapt
                                                on iron rails
whence begins
                                                                        each plummety paradox
still she stands—
                                                careful to follow
                                                                        each aural centrifuge
                                                                        each utterance
for which she shall feel,                      infuse
this element
                                                [however fire-fraught] like a body
which seems to keep—

 

 

 

Rebecca A. DurhamPoet, botanist, and artist Rebecca A. Durham is the author of Half-Life of Empathy (New Rivers Press, 2020) and Loss/Less (Shanti Arts, 2022). Originally from New England, she now lives in Montana where she works as botanist. Find more of her work at rebeccadurham.net.

Header photo by congerdesign, courtesy Pixabay.

