Video Poem by Rebecca A. Durham

Nor Could the Sun

after Archibald MacLeish “Einstein”

— tones equidistant, fervent

sweet music make

but it seems assured

she ends

her hands, which are decorticate

disintegrate

for suddenly she feels—

a sleep-wake drift spate

cognate

whence she knows

each calyx

undifferentiated

outstretched on the earth

she puts out leaves

and although they seize

integrated electron furls

—but the sepals

[vitreous chimes]

when in a moment she occupies—

—but the sepals

petals fugue-fused—

now no words

[overflow]

she lies upon her bed

atomic

she can count the first

sharp glimmer

if they will not speak—

basalt torrents rapt

on iron rails

whence begins

each plummety paradox

still she stands—

careful to follow

each aural centrifuge

each utterance

for which she shall feel, infuse

this element

[however fire-fraught] like a body

which seems to keep—