Two Poems by Pepper Trail

Evening, Malheur

Sagebrush. Its redolence.

The chrome yellow of rabbitbrush,

and in the dust beneath,

granularity of basalt.

Juniper berries, fugitive blue.

A slim thrush

sits against the sky,

its call all rust,

sound of the falling sun

scraping against the butte.

This landscape,

no older than another,

but at end of day, to me,

leaning against the dark,

it seems so.

Klamath Basin, Drought

I have swallowed a stone

heavy as the Earth

the Earth

I cannot stand from the weight of it

can even almost not breathe

This grief

heavy as the Earth

the Earth

here on the rim of a horizon

in pieces, dry and cracked

the dead lake’s corpse, coffin, and grave

Insects strike my face

water boatmen, easy swimmers

driven into the awkward air

signaling, with their flailing arms

the name of their vanished world

they struggle onward, and are gone

There were ducks, geese

swans, herons, egrets, cranes

pelicans, cormorants, grebes, rails

gulls, ibis, harriers, wrens

forever of this place

now, of nowhere

I have swallowed a stone

it tastes of nothing

the nothing that remains