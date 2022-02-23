Three Poems by Oak Morse

I, Black Man

I can’t love daintily, can’t chase dragonflies, I’m too busy dodging

vultures. I’m supposed to carry you to an island of bliss, but I’m busy

stilling jungles in my head, settling spiders in my gut-lining. So much

expectation on me—burdens handed on a platter. Too busy building

a barricade to protect the household I’m not projected to have with scraps

I never saw in my childhood of sour shortcomings. I can’t love daintily.

I’m too busy wrestling with truth, sketching myself with all the answers

because you look to me to be a fountain and a bridge and the tower you

want to reside in. I can’t blare out my burning to stand on top of the crest

as a father, supposed to pass glory onto my offspring but barely have enough

for my own flame; I have to swallow cinders grow tusks with my permanent

teeth. I have to shovel insecurity below the Earth’s mantle in order to be your

monsoon man at all times, nothing woven from the rainbows, only rocky

outcrops. I have to hold up my ego like an oracle, let it beam like a lighthouse

to keep your attention. I have to keep a canyon between me and your arms

that stretch to caress me to a dandelion. I have to wrap yellow tape around

the tumors of my heart, keep my pride in a gated chamber. I can’t love daintily;

I have to love you like a wound that needs staunching because there are too many

wars waiting on me, too many targets, too many white flags to be planted;

I can’t be a lilac bush, but have to be a headstone—hard, unafraid of death;

there’re too many corpses populating my race, too many punctures to the

underworld rigged on my path. I have to preserve my tongue when I face

white racists—nudging until they get a wildfire, instead, I have to cup butterflies,

have to bulletproof my zeal to make sure I can shimmer out of darkness that

runs rodents to suicide. There are those who want a chunk of my light. I,

black man have to stun the world like a meteor before I devote my life to love.

Galaxy of Daffodils

I am ten and I am a sunflower caught in barbed wire

a colossal gate between me and the sun

Mama I know you are doing the best you can do … but it won’t do

my aunt is a nightly whispered prayer

I am eleven and I am a silent blues

my aunt steps in like a moonrise teaches us

the art of sharing nothing’s ever for one person

keeps the room lit until we understand our homework

I am thirteen my aunt makes a father for me

with her son’s father he is a rough breeze on the back of my neck

rooting me to the finish line to become more than

bark on a tree but the oak itself his deep octave note

young men need motivation and obedience to thrive

I am fourteen my aunt teaches how to love back

and how to love others as precious as a black daisy rising

from a red rose bed I am sixteen standing

in a pasture of pain my aunt is a vibrant echo

there’s light for those who don’t fall under the hemisphere

who keep what haunts them at bay

my aunt is leading me to light

but doesn’t hold my hand tells me to let the past be the soil

let it harvest strength I am thirty-two now

rolling in a galaxy of daffodils

more abundant than I could imagine stemming into

a story-teller because of you

who grow seeds not your own but like your own

poems are not enough for you who are the gardener

take these marigolds laid here across this page

take this

as a temple in your backyard this marble courtyard with mosaics of iris

let it be yours snow-white hot springs steaming into

the words thank you

a horseback ride to unforgettable

I ask the wind to break its back for you to bear a meadow of children

holding magnolias in your honor

I am a floating fountain

in your landscape

The Sound of Butterflies

I have visions of a hammer swinging

into my face sideways through a car window

and though strapped in a seatbelt, there I go

there goes the first and last time Grandma said she loved me

a deep rasp on the phone

there go the blueberries I pushed up my brother’s nose

as if he knew at three how to blow them out

there goes my Jenga playdate with the shrink

in the glossy building like an elevator into heaven

there go baby teeth, the tooth fairy never came back once

after that first time

and now teeth tumble down my chest, clog my throat

there goes creeping late to watch the grown-folks dance

beers sparkling through their hands

there goes Mama, clang of sorcery in the kitchen

barbecue chicken and fried okra

there goes thunder at my cousins’ like a beast breaking out of a cellar

there go birds on power lines, birds who spoke my language

there go canned goods I helped store at the shelter

standing on a vanilla-colored stool to reach the counter

and there goes my nose, another whack, until it craters

there goes the bedsheet Mama used for a curtain to block the early sun

when we were sleeping on thin foam

there goes food the church congregation blessed us with

there go my belting melodies in the fan soon after a tail-whipping

there go those deep dial tones before our prank calls at the pay phone

there goes the snowball fight with my aunt when she broke her glasses

in the tail of winter when school cancelled

there goes my canoe that drifted in the lake too far

beyond where students were allowed to paddle, where the thrill was

another strike, my cheek bones become gravel

there goes my aunt again crooning out crying sounds while washing dishes

calling it soulful

there goes the hilly walk through the zoo where Mama had to sit on the bench

near the flamingoes

there goes my first S-Curl texturizer dripping down the kitchen sink from my roots

there go the chocolate chip cookies I baked with a whole cup of salt

there goes my stroke of the black and white keys after Für Elise

and blood flows into a thousand tributaries across my face

there go the barbers paying me Christmas Eve for being the best shop sweeper in Norcross

there goes Six Flags, where I rode the Free Fall with Mama

the closest we ever sat since I was three

there goes A Song in the Front Yard, the Gwendolyn Brooks poem I ripped

out of a library book

there goes my business teacher saying show your intelligence

as if we had abandoned brilliance to fit in

there goes the pink baby shoe I found for a customer’s daughter

there goes my homie gulping down Panda Express, mumbling

you can’t live for free

this swing, now the head of the hammer hooks into my socket

there go the narrow dress shoes pimp-walked

over my high school graduation stage

there goes my first game of spades college homies taught me

there goes the rope that tied me up in the fireplace on stage

and paper-made ashes, playing a burglar

there goes my name in bold for Employee of the Month on McDonalds’ marquee

there go my footprints on Jimmy Carter’s peanut farm

there go the seagulls soaring near while I parasail

there go the stallions brown and black for miles and miles along Interstate 45

there go my voyages of return, home again like a tourist

there goes my hand I pray that is not on the handle of that hammer

and this swing, my screeching softens into the sounds of butterflies