Two Poems by Nancy Takacs

New Year Poem

What nourishes the violets

before they tremble

open? What brushes

a burrowing snake,

the whittled secrets

on its tail? What kick

do we get from a pear

that balms us?

What is this tidy sienna

when we’ve requested

a fire-engine of geranium

and penstemon? What

sweeps the mountain

like a fickle sponge?

Who blames a circus

of cirrus? What is serious?

What beetle wanders

in this necklace?

What needs some ochre

in every ghost town?

What blossom balances

in a hollow ear?

What wrong tides

have loved us?

What moon

in the crabapple

has loved us?

What eye has held us?

Eating at the Pier

A scallop has two hundred eyes, and here I am

sticking a fork into one, my tongue

running over the soft groove where the cook

pulled the ligament, as I eye the serene green

backs of the Apostle Islands, hear what sounds like

a whooping crane. Some of us have guided cranes

with an ultralight a thousand miles back to their nests.

Sometimes we can be earnest in saving animals,

for even one to have babies. We recognize wildness

though not usually in ourselves. There are no verses

here for man or woman who’s boiled a live lobster.

Tonight the sky is so clear it will soon be irised with stars,

and we’ll immediately think of heaven, of eyes.

We’re civilized. Eyes watch us from the sky,

the tanks, the deep. I swallow another scallop,

maybe the last eyes I will ever eat.