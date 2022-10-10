One Poem by Meryl Natchez

A single bending leaf

Then I am another night wandering the desire field—

as though the mud were a sky

thinking: if the doors of my heart

ever close, I am as good as dead.

Desire is the mouth, the manipulating heart,

the air like a net about to release

petal by petal to the hidden ground

black seeds, bits of night glistening on the grass,

bathed in light and air.

See me rise like a flame

with the fluted silk of my tail.

What a sublime end of one’s body, what an enskyment; what a life after death

unbounded edgeless in that brilliant intersection

after the hard wind has lifted something away.

Look up and the horizon line has gone.

The pleasure

built into a single bending leaf

means nothing you do or have done

needs to be explained.

This is a love poem. Can you taste it?





“A single bending leaf” is a cento composed of lines from the following poets in order: Natalie Diaz, Thomas Kinsella, Mary Oliver (two lines), Ellen Bryant Voigt, Ada Limón, Li-Young Lee, Joseph Stroud, Linda Gregg (two lines), Dorianne Laux, Robinson Jeffers, Mark Doty, Cornelius Eady, Forrest Gander, Tony Hoagland (two lines), Stephen Dunn (two lines), and Maxine Kumin.



