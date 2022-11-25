Two Poems by Lola Haskins

The Dove

Today I saw a soft gray dove, as elegant

as the most elegant Frenchwoman, perched

on a fence rail as if all Paris were spread

before her, who as I went by, neither flew

nor called. And what passed between us

I understood: I was not worth her throat.

And nothing—not mist nor thicketry

nor windy leaves, not even the darkest

depths of night can conceal her now.

I would know that silence anywhere.

The Racing Pigeon

Once I was let hold

a two-day old chick,

warm and pulsing

in my hand, and as

I stroked its beak,

I came to wonder

about home, and

whether if I were

abandoned between

deep-set hills that

would neither kill me

nor make me happy,

I would give up

everything

I had

to fly there.