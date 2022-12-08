One Poem by Linnea Nelson

Healing the Pasture



On our friends’ sheep farm, you pull the half-birthed

sac from a petrified ewe, jostling the slippery form and begging

C’mon little one, wake up, c’mon, c’mon. It lies

motionless, blue, in a mess of blood and amniotic membrane

and there is an impossible stretch of abject moment

during which we acknowledge the newborn is dead. As you

cease your coaxing and compressions,

it splutters, breathes, bleats to the mother

who calls back, and the lamb lives.

When a pasture is left

alone—not required to grow anything—it is said

to be healing. I walk from the delivery scene, through

the field and pass its rusted gates, sensing every blade

of spring grass bend to accommodate my exit,

the wind stopping itself in my hair, and all of life

suddenly feels one temperature.

At home, you

and I reach for each other in defiant, incredulous joy, and the same

word whispers itself over me again and again. Content: signifying both

that which fills and its sufficiency. Oh, quiet

mystery. Yesterday I withdrew the metal rod

from a years-old piercing in my skin and today

I can’t tell that there was ever a hole.