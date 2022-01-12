Letter to America by Sarah Dickenson Snyder

After Two Years of Reading Heather Cox Richardson



I cannot tell if the world is ending

like on 9/11 when a collective innocence

vanished into the blue blue blue

sky and now icebergs melt

and hurricanes and tornadoes whip the wind,

and some humans stir their fear and wrath

with guns and rights—is this the beginning

of the end, has worse come to worst?

I remember my mother saying,

Well, if worse comes to worst, we can always…

She had a plan, had something

to defrost in the freezer, knew how

to avoid cops as she sped along the highway.

Now she’s hushed in the sediment of our pond—

her ashes billowed into a ghost

before they settled. Both she and Dad left

with a secret of secrets, left what was not paradise.

Is the world unspooling its heft,

as it spins and tilts into disaster?

I want it to last, want mantra and breath

and maybe a few grandchildren

who will swim in the pond,

held by the cool water, the clear

sky rippled on its surface.