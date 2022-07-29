Letter to America by Derek Sheffield

Abortion Wish

Wherever you are, whomever,

I would you were never

begun, Half-brother. Not for anything

you did, but for how she

was done when you began.

Autumn’s leaves clawing

the gravel drive he walked out on, that boy-

father after she told him

about it, about you. Nothing for her to do

but let her father pay the fare

to a charity in Portland

where she lived with other fucked girls

from other single-schooled towns.

There they studied for the life

a G.E.D. would bring,

learning to lower their eyes

as the lives inside them grew.

The night you were triggered I would void

so she never had to be that

alone: legs pressed wide

in a room full of gloves and masks

as she heaved you out

in sheet-twisting pain. With you

undone, no baby to not be touched

when a nurse held you to the glass

(she thought it a kindness)

while our mother—still in bed, still

bleeding at the rip, dried fig

of a smile on her beautiful girl face—

took in your ruddy cheeks, dark hair,

your shut eyes, the little features

she would come back to all her life,

what she went looking for

when nothing seemed to be looking for her.

Maybe a doctor or actor. How rich

or handsome by now? She never knew,

for you, like all the faces

when she went home, turned away.

Didn’t you know, Brother? You were the one

who carried her happiness.