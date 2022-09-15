They: A Letter to America Chapbook

They’ve upped

and

failed balloon refi

sibling knockdown dragout

COVID casualties

or bad juju fogging the air

southbound beat it

humped it down some golden road

the Wolperts

Henry and Estelle to start

lakeside lot 69

foundation poured: 1949

Janice and Julie and six

grandkids later

their name now

a palimpsest on faded siding

pennants folded

monumental bird houses suet-free

those lately retouched lawn jockeys

crammed cheek by in cavernous Mayflower van

their outstretched lanterns

no longer a signal home

They church-averse

Faith United and Calvary Home

exiles

their Delton and Gobles homes

a breeze behind them

down M43 and CR388

put in

Sundays

at our public launch

theirs a different reverence

a scaled and slippery payback

five cornmeal dredged and panfried crappies

to sate a bachelor

a couple dozen at least

for those in a family way

They put in

at the public launch

driven to the lake

flasked coffee

hardly a pink in the cockcrow sky

by marital dissonance

a family damned

or shattered

run-ins at work at the Legion post

a tally of irresolution

creditors and PTSD blurt

large-mouthed succor

out there for sure just out there

in the you know it sweetwater

sweetspot

or slaloming through sedge

water’s edge

snagging what flirts beneath

nearly enough to set things right

They forage here

you’ll spot them gloved

chest strung with adapted creels

edging through bramble barbedwire

squatting with trowels in leaf litter

bent and at the base of ruined trunks

ramps are easy

sweet leak stew

bulb stem and leaf

thorny fruits

black and raspberries

one in the mouth

five in the pail

hickory nuts

shagbark and shellbark

appearing unbidden at the base of trees

subtler candidates

prairie birdfoot

and northern marsh violets

fiddlehead ferns sheep sorrel

lamb’s quarters dandelion greens

shrooms of course

an expert seeker’s bonanza

hen of the woods

bear’s head tooth

golden chanterelle

morels if you live right

burn-site morels

if the fruit of disaster is your thing

They are stern here

in the sterns and bows

of flatbottom dinghies

their stares empty water

across fiberglass gunwales

distance a palliative

the silent movie of their theatre

(drifting allegiance

buoyant infidelity

workplace catastrophe)

framed by the wail the tremolo

the yodel of fickle loons

and the mewl of caged peacock

strutting in their hidden aviary

where all can hear

but none can witness

They explode

from brush

from roadside culverts

and brambled trenches

from behind decayed stumps

that have bested gravity

from under quilted vetch

lily of the valley

wintergreen and wild ginger

ground cover so dense

there is no ground to cover

ride by walk by drive by

they bing bing

shoot across the road

from covert nowhere

as if as if

there was only the other side

and only that ordained moment

to be there

They Husqvarna they Stihl

they Craftsman

kneeling full throttle

early Spring

garden by garden down

our backwoods lane

to nub them clean cut

to buzz them off

where nascent trunk meets sodden mulch

wind-scattered pick-up-sticks

volunteer saplings

a rural I-Ching tossed without so much

as a by-your-leave

sugar maples hornbeam beech blackgum

knowing we are orderly

we are rooted

in our own invented ways

They surveil

snapping their feathered disdain

if you happen

to stroke or drift by

cherry kayak dinged canoe

three mute swan pens

three truculent mute swan cobs

three mounded nest piles

rushes and rhizome

withered sedge

a humpy repository

three clutches this year

spread equidistant

along our north shore

five weeks of mother

warming the mound

five weeks of hard

stare you down

They worship

Spanish bluebells

and newly risen Solomon’s seal

fringing their strawberry plots

where amended loam

and snipped runners

and summer’s bargain

are bound by trenched gullies

and motley fields

where one learns early

that scatter trumps premeditation

that all gods and germination

and taking root

are often the fruit

of windblown chance