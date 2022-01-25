Letter to America by Molly Lanzarotta

Condupe Hypeswindle Chemtrails
Listen: that rumble is not the benign universinging,
cosmohumming breath of stars mumbled about in coffee klatches.
It’s sound seeded in clouds, a deludedeluge, a buzzing
beeconcerto-bluff put there to rain down on you.
Angry orangeswell eyeflares crest the mountains, just out of
glimpse. What do you think, flimflamfire? ashraining? Hoaxhail
won’t melt. Don’t laugh when those-in-the-know truthplant: what
you are seeing and what you are hearing is not really happening.
Out-raging, up-bursting rivers barrage all concrete subterfloors
and turf, the alliancepact-solidliquid broken. White waterwaves and
ocean pours out, saboteurs and waterworkswonks no doubt,
climate controlling trolling from this world’s wet basement.
Nurse, don’t leave me, listen: that hack is not my chicanecough,
this framedfevered skin not my face, the con is contagious, the
variantdupe-goneviral—no virusvaccine, never was a vaccinevirus.
Doctor, hold my hand please I cannot make you sick.