Letter to America by Molly Lanzarotta

Condupe Hypeswindle Chemtrails



Listen: that rumble is not the benign universinging,

cosmohumming breath of stars mumbled about in coffee klatches.

It’s sound seeded in clouds, a deludedeluge, a buzzing

beeconcerto-bluff put there to rain down on you.

Angry orangeswell eyeflares crest the mountains, just out of

glimpse. What do you think, flimflamfire? ashraining? Hoaxhail

won’t melt. Don’t laugh when those-in-the-know truthplant: what

you are seeing and what you are hearing is not really happening.

Out-raging, up-bursting rivers barrage all concrete subterfloors

and turf, the alliancepact-solidliquid broken. White waterwaves and

ocean pours out, saboteurs and waterworkswonks no doubt,

climate controlling trolling from this world’s wet basement.

Nurse, don’t leave me, listen: that hack is not my chicanecough,

this framedfevered skin not my face, the con is contagious, the

variantdupe-goneviral—no virusvaccine, never was a vaccinevirus.

Doctor, hold my hand please I cannot make you sick.