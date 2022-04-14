Letter to America by E. A. Greenwell

(de)Construction

[Ahmaud Arbery] entered the English home at approximately 1:04 p.m. and left that home at about 1:08 on that day.

– Judge Timothy R. Walmsley





How many times have I walked freely

through the undone bones of a house?

Curious, wondering where home begins,

and if I didn’t know it then, how

neighborhoods begin, if not nationhood,

with a certain order of boards. I ran

palms along each raw and knotted stud.

I worried what depth of weakening

light flakes of heavy snow inflict inside

a timber, can manifest itself as collapse

inside a family’s life. Death was distant

then. It is still. Is snow. Is natural

and salient in how it comes predictably

down. There, or there. I’ve had time

to worry recklessly: How fine is calamity?

How does it land, like snow, gradually

and elsewhere? I walked through walls

ambitious framers left. I stared through

roofs no roofer had paneled yet, holes

open to the sky that used to be more sky,

and I asked myself what the living there

would be and not be like. I admired

hard angles, and how crews turned screws

like a planet turns and turns the snow

into a home, and it never had to matter

that a shade I learned my skin is called

is the same as snow. Snow that stays

the chop saw, sending builders home,

leaving those sites there for me to roam

and linger. Partly, because it isn’t. Partly,

because I’ve never had to know my hand

compared to snow reduces the truth

of snow. A plain face. A mass of facets.

Mostly, though, because I have the time

to wander through the almost home,

to wonder where to frame the windows

and where the stove will go.