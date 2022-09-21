Letter to America by Kris Becker

A Burning

There’s a gathering everywhere tonight

and we’re not clapping, we’re not

banging on pots and pans together anymore,

we’re not setting off fireworks to celebrate

the rising of the dead, the empty tomb. Tonight

as the news bleeds on, hemorrhagic,

there’s a funeral for every minute of it. Can you

see the smoke that’s rising. Can you smell

the branch that’s burning from below.

Where We Stand

Down trail I met a woman

on a skittish horse.

Say something, she said,

so we know you’re not a bear.

We: horse and rider.

We: bear and I.

The bears come down

from their mountain dens

miles and miles away.

There are no bears

here. The horse comes through

with a look in her eye.

Everyone soothes her:

Come through, Baby. Good girl.