Two Poems by Lauren K. Carlson

Dawn on the 45th Parallel

Daybreak makes

me see three-

dimensions flat.

I see black

paper instead

of poplars.

The world

a child’s cut-out

scrap. My son

and I cast long

featureless shadows,

matte.

Light breaking

the same way waters carve

banks and clay:

what it hits, it moves—

as unbidden creatures

diffuse through

wetland’s sloughs.

Leopard frog, muskrat,

great blue

heron.

The Ground is Not Down

There was someone,

in girlhood, I loved.

It was easy, like not giving up.

I didn’t even need

to try. All I needed

was to not stop

until I was dead.

Staying isn’t the same

as striving. It’s yielding

as a body must yield

because gravity. Like how up

and down aren’t rendered

by how I perceive them.

They’re rendered by force.

How the earth’s center

pulls everything toward it.

How a bridge’s supports

pitch to account for earth’s curve.

How the earth bids all things

made or born

surrender, surrender.