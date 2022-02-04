Four Poems by Laurel Anderson

The Heat Dome of 2021

trapped all the West

in a carbon bell jar

and the pulsing mercury

stretched, reached, hung

itself from the highest rung

and all the threads of water

binding root to leaf to sky

snapped in gnarled necks

of pines and bitter melons

boiled on vines and workers

slick with sweat picked

flaccid cherries in the shimmer

and cities glitter-sweltered

as people knelt with melting

cells before fans that stirred

a brew of fumes with a steady

hum and air smelled of worse

to come as flame dogs

ran in eager packs

through yellow grass

snuffling cracked earth and ash

and hills smoldered

into dusk so night

was no relief

and mountains stripped

of snow and cloud

gleamed unsheathed

in moonlight.

Butterflies Are Vanishing Out West

Headline, March 4, 2021, The Washington Post



The air does not flutter. Windsnakes

rattle dry cheat grass while lightning

strikes its random matchbook.

Canyons split down to rivers

unfurling like warm tongues

in parched mouths. After storms

spadefoot toads dig out

from mud bunkers, bray across

irrigation ditches.

We forgot how to walk untilled earth,

how to let knees sway and grip over

ribs and hips of soil and stone.

Pavement eases passage, spawns

new asphalt biomes.

Milkweed, gaillardia, chicory

splatter medians with color, muster

drops of nectar, thread flower scent

through the dense weave of oil and tar.

Trucks roam wild, grilles eating wings.

Conflagration

Close your eyes to the orange sky

and listen.

Pop, snap

whirr, tap

sizzle and crisp

twisting hiss

boom and crackle

squeal and pound

silence

screaming wood cells fill with hot gas, burst, dissolve into smoke

grasshoppers leap across hard baked earth before they

in rolling walls of heat

vines transform into guttering fuses

thunderclouds bloom from fire’s own breath, spit needles of ember

wild horses run, manes flaring gold to blue to black char

the thirst of singed koalas

orchids, high in the trees on the Xingu River

as they open their smooth white lips

and to their surprise

exhale flame.

Mangroves Move North

Headline August 29, 2019, NPR Morning Edition



They scale the coast like rock climbers. Root fingers

search for purchase, hang on Celsius handholds,

clutch at crumbling ledges, their bodies a basecamp

and shelter for shoreline.

They creep toward our beaches, those mid-Atlantic

vacation spots broiling with sunbathers, cloying

with sunscreen and deep fry, creeling with gulls

and the rattle and ping of boardwalk pinball.

We drove up from the city on Saturdays

and played all day in the glare. My fingers clawed

furrows in sand as waves knocked me down

and spun me like flotsam. Driving home after dark

slumped in the back with my brother and sister,

exhausted, greasy and sunburnt, I watched the ebb

and flow of headlights silvering my mother’s hair.

Let them come. The ocean is taking the land, the boardwalk

is almost submerged, we know that sunscreen kills coral.

Let the mangroves come with their dark looms and weave

thick nets of xylem along the strand. Let them come

and fill their leafy lungs with our carbon, clearing the air

as they breathe. On fine days, let them chatter and gossip

over salt water tea, while red crabs dance on their knees

and minnows rest by their feet. Let me link arms

with mangroves in storms and keep back the crash and surge.