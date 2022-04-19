Three Poems by Ken Victor

25th Street Beach

Bronzed lifeguards chat with girls-becoming-

women who float by like jellyfish, all tentacles

and transparency. Under red umbrellas, the guards

scan the rabble of swimmers who rise and sink

to the sea’s rhythms. Down beach, fishermen

surf cast their thin filaments, like shore-bound

Rapunzels with a single strand of hair. A lone cloud

darkens a sand spit where a boy builds castles, parapets

rising in the cool shade of nuclear reactors

tireless gulls are painting white.

Come May

I walk out early and hear

…silence. All the small, incessant streams of Spring spilling down the hillsides

have gone quiet.

For weeks those gushing declarations had their say

but now their throats are dry.

And their voices?

When the wind sweeps in,

the new leaves chat like school children.

One Twilight



in the Sierras, the setting sun refused,

scraping its long claws across a tabletop sky. Surrender came slow,

gashes of light holding night at bay. Then, to the west, east facing slopes

changed into their elegant, purple evening clothes. Believe me:

if not for metaphor, I would tell you none of this.

And later, did I or did I not hear an aria of wind singing cliff to canyon?

Please, someone, anyone, confirm this: did I or did I not see

the black sky, unaccompanied by moonlight, make its grand entrance

with glitter clinging to its robes?