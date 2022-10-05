Eight Poems by Joseph Stroud

The First Law of Thermodynamics

He was a good ole boy, and when he died his friends carried out

his final wish—the body was cremated and the ashes stuffed

into shotgun shells. They walked through the woods he loved

and fired aimlessly into the trees—he came down everywhere

in a powdery rain, a pollen of ashes that once was the memory

of a boy walking under trees showering him with leaves.

Night in Day

The night never wants to end, to give itself over

to light. So it traps itself in things: obsidian, crows.

Even on summer solstice, the day of light’s great

triumph, where fields of sunflowers guzzle in the sun—

we break open the watermelon and spit out

black seeds, bits of night glistening on the grass.

Homage to the Black Walnut in Downtown Santa Cruz

Late afternoon, trudging from the bank to the bookstore,

I stop and look up at the black walnut on Cedar Street,

into its green canopy of leaves and immense curving limbs.

A tree is a place, not an object, it’s an island in the air

where our sight may live awhile, unburdened

and free from this heavy, earthen body.

Lost

The deer turns his head away from me and casually

continues along the ridge not even glancing back

to where I stand, to where I begin to walk across

a field of snow inside my body and lose myself

as a white ash drifts from the sky filling my tracks

and there is no way to find my way back.

And I Raised My Hand in Return

Every morning for two weeks on my walk into the village

I would see the young goat on the grassy slope above the stream.

It belonged to the Gypsies who lived in the plaza below the castle.

One day on my walk back to the mill house I saw the little goat

hanging from a tree by its hind legs, and a Gypsy was pulling

the skin off with a pair of pliers which he waved to me in greeting.

He Told Me to Come Back and See

I returned to the farmhouse where twenty years ago I watched

as Pete ground a walnut into the earth with his boot.

He smiled at me then, as if he knew some important secret.

And sure enough, in that spot there’s now a large walnut tree.

Pete’s been dead ten years. Back then I knew little about love,

of choices, or the great limbs that live inside the seed.

Cathedral

I put the shell down and wait for the snail

to emerge. I have much to learn of patience.

I no longer wonder where did love go,

or why the nights are so long. Issa says

the words will find a way across the page,

they will make a path into morning.

Idle

The perezoso, slow bear, what we call the sloth,

who hangs from limbs upside down and never moves

for days, its long fur dangling with moss, and when

at last it turns its slow head to peer at you, you’ve already

given away everything you own, you’ve planted yourself,

arms becoming limbs, your spirit unsheathing in leaves.