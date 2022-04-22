One Poem by Jen Karetnick

Natural Selection

When Judge Judy says, If you were the trophy

at the end of my race, I’d walk backwards,

it’s the equivalent of a cold-stunned

iguana that loses its grip on a live oak

when the temperature drops 40 degrees

in Miami and lands on a passerby

who’s just taking out her dog or maybe

a cyclist who is grateful after all

for the helmet that saves him from

20 pounds of rapidly accelerating

lizard icicle. Confidence bruises

just like that, the skin of it meeting

some blunt object, a point or two. It doesn’t

mean that you won’t win. But contracts

aside, the judge wants you to know

who she’d prefer to see slammed

onto swales, stiff-legged and comatose,

in some cases never to be revived again

by the future assurance of sun, collected

to be sold as meat on the dark Web,

an invasive species dealt with

by a much higher authority than hers.