Three Poems by Jeff Schiff

Praise common



names

the call to mark to glorify

to lead memory down its garden path

bellflower and flowering spurge and fake boneset

tickseed and foxglove beardtongue

lovegrass tidy tips pussytoes

bedstraw hairy woodmint

greenthreads

heal all

that clasping cornflower

common arrowhead

that nodding onion

that bishop’s cap and bloodroot

those lady’s tresses

Dutchman’s breeches

those mad dog skullcaps

those doll’s eyes jack in the pulpit

bird’s foot

deerhorn

that farewell to spring

Praise cloying



honeysuckle

and bearded iris

the scented rivalry of lavender and lilac

fogging our yard

sweet rocket at night

tangy bee balm

jasmine jonquil perfume

and heliotropic valerian

the vanilla of phlox

the cinnamon clove of dianthus

even the chokecherry

funky in its bitter acclaim

best jellied with less demanding fruit

Praise those hovering

ice cleated

over augured holes

jigging with bobbers

rigging tip-ups

in love with Cuban yoyo handlines

mealworm bait bits of crawler

an eyeball of kept perch

if all else fails

waving off rookies

with tales of disappearance

lethal hypothermia

thick and blue

they say

4 inch ice for a misanthrope

10 for a sled party

15 for those who

insist on a tricked out shack

Goodwill La-Z-Boy

framed picture

of their chilly savior

tacked beside

the corrugated door