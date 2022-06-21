Three Poems by Jane Hirshfield

Solstice

The Earth today tilts one way, then another.

And yes, though all things change,

this night again will watch its fireflies,

then go in to a bed with sheets,

to lights, a beloved.

To running water cold and hot.

Take nothing for granted,

you who were also opulent, a stung cosmos.

Birds sang, frogs sang, their sufficient unto.

The late-night rain-bringing thunder.

And if days grew ordinarily shorter,

the dark’s mirror lengthened,

and one’s gain was not the other lessened.

I asked to be lush, to be green.

I pressed myself to the clear glass

between wanting and world.

I wanted to be lush, tropical,

excessive. To be green.

On the glass that does not exist,

small breath-clouds rose, dissolved.

A creature of water, I found myself.

Tender, still also of air.

The dry bark of trees

sequestered its hidden rising.

I told my want: patience.

I offered my want the old promise—

a tree not wet to the touch is wet to the living.

My Failure

I said of the view: “just some trees.”