Three Poems by Jane Hirshfield

Solstice

The Earth today tilts one way, then another.

And yes, though all things change,
this night again will watch its fireflies,
then go in to a bed with sheets,
to lights, a beloved.

To running water cold and hot.

Take nothing for granted,
you who were also opulent, a stung cosmos.

Birds sang, frogs sang, their sufficient unto.
The late-night rain-bringing thunder.

And if days grew ordinarily shorter,
the dark’s mirror lengthened,

and one’s gain was not the other lessened.

 

 

I asked to be lush, to be green.

I pressed myself to the clear glass
between wanting and world.

I wanted to be lush, tropical,
excessive. To be green.

On the glass that does not exist,
small breath-clouds rose, dissolved.

A creature of water, I found myself.
Tender, still also of air.

The dry bark of trees
sequestered its hidden rising.

I told my want: patience.
I offered my want the old promise—

a tree not wet to the touch is wet to the living.

 

 

My Failure

I said of the view: “just some trees.”

 

 

 

Jane HirshfieldAward-winning poet, essayist, and translator Jane Hirshfield is the author of ten collections of poetry, including New & Selected Poems forthcoming from Knopf in 2023; Ledger (2020); The Beauty (2015), longlisted for the National Book Award; Come, Thief (2011), a finalist for the PEN USA Poetry Award; and Given Sugar, Given Salt (2001), a finalist for the National Book Critics Award. Hirshfield is also the author of two collections of essays, Nine Gates: Entering the Mind of Poetry (1997) and Ten Windows: How Great Poems Transform the World (2015), and has edited and co-translated four books collecting the work of world poets from the past: The Ink Dark Moon: Poems by Ono no Komachi and Izumi Shikibu, Women of the Ancient Court of Japan (1990); Women in Praise of the Sacred: 43 Centuries of Spiritual Poetry by Women (1994); Mirabai: Ecstatic Poems (2004); and The Heart of Haiku (2011). 

