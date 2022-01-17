Two Poems by Craig van Rooyen

North

It’s still February, too early to be jonesing

for the north, but there’s one goose without a V

this morning, voice breaking like a 12-year-old boy’s,

his awkward neck emo-bobbing to an earnest beat.

All that desperate flapping purpose.

Just how does he stay up there? As if

after memorizing the map of longing,

he no longer gives a damn about physics.

I remember the day in the stands, a book of

clouds in my lap and my brother rounding third

to come home. When the dads rose to cheer

their promising offspring, I became fugitive,

boy-squatter in a forest of knees. How long

since you sat with your back to the gym wall,

your face bathed in shards flung from a spinning,

mirrored planet while others danced?

How long since you pined for a northern lake

you’ve never seen? The one where each

wind-whipped purling wavelet bids you: fly.

Jacob’s Ladder

There was the night with the angels, then

the rest of his life when a ladder was just

a ladder, the one he leaned against the house

to clean the gutters and trim the ivy.

This was not without its consolation.

You probably haven’t read of the day

he surprised the finches, how they exploded

from the hidden nest beneath the eaves

and how three eggs the color of yesterday’s sky

made him hold his breath as if to stop the arrival

of tomorrow. Nowhere is it written of the time

he strung the beer garden lights then lay

on his back smoking and squinting to blur

the braided wires into constellations.

These are the moments of a man’s life

that add up to a man’s life and are recorded

no where of importance. I alone write

of these things in disappearing ink

made from the crushed scales of moth wings.

You have heard of the boy who left

and did not return; how the old man tore

his clothes and pulled out his beard in grief. Now I,

whose own daughter with her dreams of many colors

has gone away to her life, tell you how he lived

every day thereafter, placing the ladder

against the house, climbing into the ivy to finger

the mud-daubed nest where the runes of loss

are writ in straw and the scraps of eggshells.