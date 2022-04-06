One Poem by CMarie Fuhrman

Kokanee

Something to see, those flashes

of red in the clear river, a miracle

to me, who grew without

this kind of seeing. The river then

held brook trout mostly, some rainbows

my father and I fished for,

up a trail somewhere near—

a town forgotten. Though still

I see the aspen, where he carved our names,

Dad & Bug, with his knife. Sharp then,

was my father, who is now in heaven.

And those kokanee, that red which turns

redder the closer they get to death,

are like so many lives—dogwood, huckleberry

leaves, rowan, those seeds of sunset. My father

worsened at sunset, as is common with Alzheimer’s.

He’d open the gate, leave my childhood

home, saying his mother was calling,

and he had to go, I have to go home.

He was 74 and he left bruises on my mother.

Fluvial wrists reddened, then purple spawned

up her arm, as we all watched, helpless,

as I do now, this thin river, natal waters,

these kokanee giving their lives, to new life,

forgetting this home. As if they already know

there is a heaven,

and the only way to get there

is through the color red.