One Poem by Cathryn Essinger

Fractals in November, or Why All Things Remain the Same

z n+1 = z n 2 + c





I trace around the lobes of a red oak leaf,

noticing the two short nubs close to the stem,

and the next two that extend a bit further,

and then two more, like fingers pointing

in different directions, before it finishes up

with a self-important finial at the tip.

I move on to the maple’s wide palm

and the yellow coin of the apricot.

Old botany lesson, pencil reminding me

of their differences, and what I know

about fractals, how these leaves, following

orders from the underground, practice

the only equations they know. And I compare

each as it mimics the tree from which it came—

the cathedral of the oak, the wide canopy

of the maple, the globe of the apricot—

these self-similarities, our only ways of knowing.

None of them thinks outside the equation,

and neither do I, as I trace around another leaf,

marveling that I, too, have nothing new to bring

to spring and fall, except this observation of me

observing a leaf and the tree from which it fell.