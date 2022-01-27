Two Poems by Cassandra Cleghorn

On the Last Day of Coyote’s Estrus

@ Green Mountains National Forest

2/15/21, 3:44 pm EST, 12 ° F

of course the shepherd wants

to writhe around on it working

into shaft

& pore the

instant funk

I growl me

first knees

to the snow pack

eyes cradling

three lengths of

colorless winter scat

laid a thumbwidth from

one broad hole scalded

sulphurous in the February

shave ice & just

there:

pinkish blur

of her blood

a pinch wicked

crystalline

everything

that comes at me

does its coming

as inkling nearly

calibratable

it’s three weeks

since Kelly curved herself

beside the body

already begun

to seek the kitchen’s

ambient temp

she shutting shy

his one eye still

half-lidded

the better

to hear

each.

full.

stop.

& one week

since the tracer

pushed into

Katie’s frail

vein lighting up

the dread

in how many

tell me please

how very many cells—

& last night

I was asked to

visualize the cervix

of a stranger

that it might

ripen by morning

as does

the reluctant

pear

it’s a minute

since I bled

bred

was hollowed

flooded

with what

will make coyote

squat again dab

smack at path’s center

where the right nose

will home soonest

the shrivening

woods will whet us

tonight seeming multiply

to throat & tongue much

many more than

there are

rumps that lock

tonight my thoughtless

foot will rove

against the cool sheet

will graze

yours will

pin its

arch

here

The Vow

Groggily he pronounced me the keeper

of the can. It fell to me as well to receive

from his muddy grip each plum-pink crawler,

doubling it onto the jagged barb,

two bulges where the hook sunk in.

His red canvas chair, his hands, miniatures

of my own, and his happy little fusses,

noting every twitch of the tremulous line.

Across the pond, hundreds of geese practiced

stillness, incurious about our doings

on the narrow causeway. The sky was

perhaps hushed, a sly dawn, enormous,

unspectacular, as some skies tend to be.

It has been twenty years after all.

In the leafless air, our voices were

what we heard, each echoing the other’s

vow to come back here and do this again

and again. We must have brought along

a bucket just in case, big enough to haul

the hold he had in mind, sound enough

to store every scrap I cannot now recall.

But for this: the rambunctious roiling

of mutual alarm as the geese barked,

loping across the water toward us, lifting off

in ruffles, a mass unfurling over our heads,

their air on our faces upturned, their legs

dangling down, their black webbed feet,

like sudden silly afterthoughts. The pond

would have settled quickly, as ponds do,

as ponds will do.