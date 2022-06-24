One Poem by Carl Boon

The Night the City

tried to speak with me, I

was immersed in the mundane—

streaks of grease like lightning bolts

my daughter’d smeared against the stovetop,

her crayons arrayed atop the couch

and under it, and plastic animals,

dogs and dinosaurs and turtles,

everywhere. When she finally fell asleep,

I ventured to the balcony to watch

the snow begin to fall, the very large flakes

colliding with the minarets, the taxi

drivers huddling with cigarettes

and speaking of Beren Saat, how beautiful

her mouth, how unlikely she lingered

on Channel 4. And so I realized

they were the city called Istanbul,

their voices and desires,

their misgivings aside the heat

of their taxis that winter. I should’ve been

a better listener, a better father

then, and come to them to say

it’s all untrue: the Modern Mosque

at Kozyatağı, the snow, the acting of

a poorly written plot that somehow

has affected all of us forever.