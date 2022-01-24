Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series



At the post office, the clerk wanted to know, “Do you write books?” I had a bunch of padded envelopes addressed to different bookstores, and I told him yes.

“About what?” he asked, and there it was: that moment when I wasn’t quite sure what I should say because one has some orca linguistics and the worst-ever firestorm in Spokane, and another is a shark mythology, and another starts out as a time-traveling revenge tale and ends with an elegy in Northern California, and this one—the one that I was mailing—covers more ground than that.

I said, “Mostly about the West, I guess, about animals and the environment. Not novels,” I said, “they’re poems and essays,” and the clerk said, “Oh.”

That’s the way it goes, I know, and I could’ve been even more disappointing. Imagine if I’d told him that lately I’ve been writing parables—what then? A look of confusion. A headshake.

Still, there’s something about the form that I just like: the way it’s both sideways and urgent; how your thoughts disappear into one-minute stories, here-and-gone, but maybe still hanging in the air, like they’re gusts and the reader is a wind chime.

This century could use some new parables, I think, and maybe you do too:

When the Mermaids Filed a Class-Action Lawsuit,

some thought they didn’t have standing.

Another thought maybe they did,

but only on a boat:

“You know, because of Maritime Law.”

She said, “That means all we have to do

is bore a few holes in the ones at the marina;

I know sinking boats sounds expensive, but believe me,

not compared to punitive damages.”

She meant owing for the decades and miles

of lost nets—

adrift now

and noosing through the water.

She meant for oil spills and barges of garbage

a century deep.

She meant for kelp beds the size of the Amazon gone,

and everything coastal with them,

from rockfish and otters and abalone

to the ocean’s biggest carbon sink

to mermaids

complaining that our plastic is worse than disease…

There was a pause. Waves sloshed

against the pilings. Then somebody spoke:

“On the other hand,” he reminded them,

“mermaids aren’t even people,

so the judge’ll toss this out,

and we’re off the hook,”

and it sounded like wisdom,

and everyone cheered.