Property Line

Coffey Neighborhood on New Year’s Eve. 2017. My footsteps sound outside my head and in. Fourteen weeks since the fire. At first, I’m afraid of being seen (by whom?) (as what?) even though I’ve been here hundreds, maybe thousands of times. I’ve never been anywhere near here. In some places, people have decorated what remains of their homes: tinsel thrown through branches singed black, stockings stapled to the telephone poles. In other places, houses hang open to the air, their rooms and floors exposed like some schoolroom diorama. In in almost places is a fine, grey powder that has the appearance of ash. Then bone. Then ash mixed with bone, heavy in a birdbath, on the hoods of charcoaled cars, on any and all available surfaces—

*

A story about fire is also a story about war, which is a warped story.

*

Under the California Disaster and Civil Defense Master Mutual Aid Agreement, various state agencies cross county lines to help in the suppression of fire.