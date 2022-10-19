Terrain.org Launches Fall 2022 Online Auction and Fundraiser

Now Live!

The Terrain.org Fall 2022 Online Auction and Fundraiser is now live:

The auction closes on Wednesday, November 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

Help us raise critical funds by participating in our auction or by making a donation!

By bidding on our one-of-a-kind items, or making a contribution to Terrain Publishing on behalf of Terrain.org, you are helping to ensure we continue to publish timely, outstanding literature, articles, interviews, editorials, artwork, and case studies on place. Your winning bid or donation also helps us pay contributors, which is the primary goal of this year’s fundraiser.

Auction items include:

A visit and margarita with Pam Houston in Santa Fe

Fishing Tupper Lake with Allen Gee

Hiking Grand Manan with Alison Hawthorne Deming

Birding Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge with Renata Golden

Exploring Tallgrass Prairie National Park or attending the Leks Treks Prairie Chicken Festival with Elizabeth Dodd

Hiking or biking at Saguaro National Park East with Scott Calhoun

Exploring Pinyon Nation with Stephen Trimble

Hiking Icicle Valley in the Cascades with Derek Sheffield

Strolling the Poet’s Walk in New York with Fenton Johnson

Touring the New Urbanist community of Civano with Simmons Buntin

Joining a skiff ride in Alaska’s Kachemak Bay with Nancy Lord

Visiting Glendale Upper Shoals Preserve, South Carolina, with John Lane

Mt. Lemmon, Arizona rock climbing with Lisa Levine

Learning how to field journal with artist and botanist Lyn Baldwin

“Ask the Author” with 2022 National Book Award Finalist Allison Adelle Hedge Coke



Also, bid on manuscript reviews by Nicole Walker, BJ Hollars, Lee Herrick, Elizabeth Jacobson, Suzanne Frischkorn, Douglas Carlson, and others



Or bid on a variety of artwork, broadsides, signed books, and more, including a broadside by Jane Hirshfield, jackalope kitsch kit courtesy Michael P. Branch, hand-tied flies and book by Chris Schaberg

Don’t delay, bid today! https://us.givergy.com/terrainorg