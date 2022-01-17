Long-eared owl in flight
Announcing Terrain.org’s 2022 John Burroughs Nature Essay Award Nominees

The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our nominations for the 2022 John Burroughs Nature Essay Award:

“Blood Owls” by Chris Arthur
To see a long-eared owl gliding in the dusk is to witness an airborne droplet of the ancient sea of owl.

“The 17th Day” by Christina Rivera Cogswell
Two Mammals Swimming in a Toxic World

“Diptych: Feather, Fuel” by Jen Hirt
Barnes Run is the tributary she haunts, my little American redstart, in a place called Ferncliff which is many things depending on who you ask.

“Searching for Lost Worlds” by Sam Keck Scott
“So this is the guy we’re feeding to the lions?” Dan said with a smile, nodding towards me.

The award is given annually for a published nature essay that presents vivid, first-hand, scientifically accurate accounts of aspects of nature and honors the writing form and approach of naturalist John Burroughs.
 
The John Burroughs Association notes that the winning essay will be announced in April 2022.
 
Good luck to our nominees!
 

Header photo of long-eared owl by Mark Bridger, courtesy Shutterstock.

