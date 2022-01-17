Announcing Terrain.org’s 2022 John Burroughs Nature Essay Award Nominees

The editors of Terrain.org are pleased to announce our nominations for the 2022 John Burroughs Nature Essay Award:
“Blood Owls” by Chris Arthur
To see a long-eared owl gliding in the dusk is to witness an airborne droplet of the ancient sea of owl.
“The 17th Day” by Christina Rivera Cogswell
Two Mammals Swimming in a Toxic World
“Diptych: Feather, Fuel” by Jen Hirt
Barnes Run is the tributary she haunts, my little American redstart, in a place called Ferncliff which is many things depending on who you ask.
“Searching for Lost Worlds” by Sam Keck Scott
“So this is the guy we’re feeding to the lions?” Dan said with a smile, nodding towards me.
Header photo of long-eared owl by Mark Bridger, courtesy Shutterstock.