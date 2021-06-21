The Terrain.org Podcast
In our fifth episode of Soundscapes, we present Love Across Time:
In this episode, a lively collection of Terrain.org artists consider love: love for each other, love for places, and love for the hard work of creating the world as it could be. After Sandra Steingraber and Taylor Brorby delve into these questions in a conversation held atop Rachel Caron’s beloved Hawk Mountain, Pepper Trail and Katharine Whitcomb share their poetry with us. We hope you enjoy this episode of Soundscapes.
View additional resources:
- Terrain.org Reading Series No. 5: Sandra Steingraber, Taylor Brorby, and Tamie Parker Song: Monday, June 28, 2021
- “Along the Narrow Road Some Sunlight,” a poem by Katharine Whitcomb
- “Red Flag Warning,” a poem by Pepper Trail
- Letter to America by Sandra Steingraber, “Plague Inventory,” a poem in 12 parts
- Letter to America by Taylor Brorby, “Notes to America”
- “Always Knew I Was Adopted; Just Found Out I’m Gay,” by Sandra Steingraber
- “Speaking Truth to Power,” an interview with Sandra Steingraber
Header photo, the view from atop Hawk Mountain, Pennsylvania, by Zack Frank.