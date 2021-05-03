Two Poems by Sara Michas-Martin

Birthday

An organ is lifted and placed on a metal tray.

Navigational problem solved. Room now

for hands, the adjunct magician

to retrieve the sleeping rabbit.

It never occurred to me

a stomach could be set aside

then tucked back in position. I assumed

such structures were fixed.

YouTube shows how fingers

work an incision

nothing like filleting a fish or sculpting

fast drying clay. Maybe seam-ripping denim

threads cut then

yanked apart. For all of this

I was gone

made to disappear.

A surgeon wrestled you free

like unsucking a shoe from mud.

She said your eyes were wide open. She said

they expected something more blue.

Her word catatonic

contained a volcano

that did not erupt.

What If

What if we felt at home in silence

after the wind moves on to wild another valley

littering hills the rush of dropped leaves

a mother’s arms hold

a memory of moving through water

toward her child in a black lake

on the phone decades later

her voice sits high

over a laugh witch-like and deep

a new sound

she urges into the vacant corners of a pause

the way television is used

to keep us safe

from the hammer of our thoughts

to tender the margins

like the cat they once had

who grew so old she was a feather

floating around the house

a bag of knots in your lap

she’d nudge your hand

generator loud

Sara Michas-Martin is the author of the poetry collection Gray Matter. Recent poems and essays have appeared in the American Poetry Review, Copper Nickel, Kenyon Review Online, The Los Angeles Review, and elsewhere. She teaches creative writing at Stanford. Header photo by Mylene2041, courtesy Pixabay.




