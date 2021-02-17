Four Poems by Samuel Piccone

Before You Were Born

When the heavens grew weary of creation,

all the horses found themselves led by new bridles

to the floodplain. Fearful men collected driftwood

and built swollen chapels. The dead held lilies soft with rot.

Some called this the hand of God because they felt the earth

and everything seemed absolved, dry to the touch.

Years later, a priest lowered my body into a basin

and the prayer scribbled on his palm left a blue smear

on my gown. The mark proved insoluble. Remember this:

we chose not to baptize you because we don’t believe

anything is washed of its past. Your life is a gulch

where drowning is the only way water can escape itself.

You have no say about which ghosts want to be swallowed,

if your head is meant to be lifted or held under.

Before You Were Born

Your great uncle’s mouth was full of gravel

when they pulled him from Sanderson gulch,

his boyhood caved-in as the mortar that buried him.

He never lost hold of his Tonka, his brothers

who hardened, ran from home, went war-mad

and drowned in formaldehyde beers, brown-water navy,

Agent Orange. One drove a semi into a drifter

walking across the highway. One never lived

down his breech, opened his mother’s casket

to take a gold chain. One killed himself with pills.

Remember this: because the earth’s surface holds

so little in place, your brother is the shovel

in your heart, the tunnel you dig to China, the last

tendril of rootwork snapping clean.

Before You Were Born

A scorpion died at the foot of the crib, venom limp

in the whiptail’s crooked hold. Your mother wept

at the faint doppler of your blood, a phantom limb

still kicking in her belly. I unearthed old prayers

and God stung my hands—when a child fails to crawl

the womb, it’s meant to remind us death exists

as ache waiting to cord around the living, that faith

is the shape our tenderness takes when clenched

between the tines of a pincer. Remember this:

to wake is to find yourself saved

by whatever shines first—thread of moon,

nightlight, my outline in the dark, the first sonogram

of your face dangling from the mobile,

eyelashes so arched, so bright.

Before You Were Born

Like stones in the dark pocket of a river, my hands

softened around your mother’s body, her maternity

gowned in the moon’s flimsy ebb. Your quickening

dissolved little by little until sleeplessness became a lesson

on wombing and being wombed. The empty space of waiting

surrounded us for a month before the hush broke

with red water. What we would’ve given to know again

the easy lull of a cricket’s nocturne swelling from the rushes.

What we would’ve given to hold you and know otherwise.

Remember this: when the bedroom door shuts, the world is

stagnant as it will ever be. Darkness does not gently rock

and sleep is a bandit that crawls through the window

grifting any jewel it can find; the cold perfume of a stream

worn like a mask. It reaches for your eyes by mistake.