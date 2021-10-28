Two Poems by Mary B. Moore

The Appalachian Woods Prayer

I can’t quite speak to the “I-Am-That-I-Am,”

which took voice so Moses

could hear, but here the sun

is burning the dogwood leaves flame-

white, a whole series of commas,

sidewise circumflexes,

a language of flicks

and pauses. The wind speaks

them and the beech, pin- and red-oak,

the maples whose leaf-hands flash silver

when they reverse—

oh, revere what reverses

to a different beauty—

and the feathered, irregular

conifers, spruce’s blue-black-green, white fir’s

yellower green—shaped of space

and foliage, almost all

periphery, air.

When the sky veils

itself entirely, the individual

clouds amassed,

the dogwood leaves lose their tongues

of light; the trees phase darker,

a storm’s teal

teetering on the leaves’ backs—

then light weights

them again, their unsorry

burden. I can hear the whole ridge—

shaped now that I think of it like a wing

out-spread, an earth wing—

a leaf-chorus rushing

and hushing

a whole forest speechifying

tongues and leaves:

they breathe out the air

which is prayer

I breathe.

Dear God of Weather

What’s another word for you:

awe I can and can’t

quite think, unknowing’s

cloud, virga’s hem:

In the after-rain’s tapetty-tap-tap,

where’s clarity?

See, I query threes, trinity’s

girl, seeking a mean.

You lack a middle term. Extreme’s

your modus operandi:

Clouds? You conjure

thunderheads, un-Pacific

and loud. You’re terrific.

I applaud you, tsunami,

earthquake, grandeur.

I call you you because I can’t

speak you otherwise,

who spoke us once and eye us now,

says the myth, but your word

doesn’t ward and guard.

Large, and eschewing

vowels in Moses’ time,

the better to be unspeakable—

as if namers owned the named—

you’re the I Ching’s “No blame.”

Nothing clings to you, shoulderless

tornado, walking

Charybdis, heedless

and headless. Eternal Who,

sentencing’s subject:

we’re your whom, doers

done to. How can you bear to be,

and know and not undo?

That’s why I guess you’re not

even an eye, brown,

blue, green, but vision

without a brow, all brawn.