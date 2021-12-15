Letter to America by Paula Stacey

California Story

This is the life, driving fast,

being one place in the morning

and someplace else in the afternoon,

driving all day to Los Angeles

because my father is sick again,

passing the time doing a kind of

car dance with my arms and upper body

as if on my way to a party, the next day

ready to drive my father, who has

that nasty infection in his leg, down

the canyon from his house, swinging

into and out of the curves, playing

with gravity, my father

at my right, like Ed McMahon,

although skinnier (imagining

Ed drove a big Caddie back in the day)

laughing at my jokes, while

someone with lots of money

hugs our rear, someone, who

I’m convinced, will also die one day,

making a right on Hollywood Blvd

into the glare, reaching for my shades,

taking a left on Fairfax, a right on Franklin,

a left on La Cienega, knowing these streets

have often played themselves on TV,

my father pointing out Alex Trebek’s

house (again) which looks

a lot like the Starship Enterprise

(thinking it had to land somewhere)

and thinking we might get tacos after or a

cheap cone at the Rite-Aid on Sunset,

but first the hospital complex

where the beautiful go to die, where

I put on my serious face and ask

all the right questions, even though

in a few months, he will die too

and this party will have to stop.

Dinner out at the Brown Derby, night three of the Watts Rebellion

To watch my father

snap his fingers and order

a famous salad

in a restaurant

shaped like a big brown hat

in August to be almost ten

in a red booth

in a pink dress, in

a restaurant like a hat,

in 1965, to feel the heat

from the fighting

eleven miles south

at the other end

of the Miracle Mile, across from

a famous pink hotel,

a ballroom kitchen

still spotless, the assassin’s pistol,

not yet loaded,

the three bullets, not yet fired

and the other Kennedy

not dead yet, to know

and to not know,

waiting for a Cobb salad

to arrive, wearing a

petticoat like frosting

solid and silky, still opaque,

like our mother’s Crisco

before it hit hot Teflon.